Comedian DL Hughley is digging up receipts. The high-profile actor has come forward to go after President Donald Trump following his green light to send a deadly drone attack on Iran.

Big Facts: Hughley went to Instagram Friday with throwback tweets showing Trump ripping then-president Barack Obama for trying to secure reelection by attacking Iran.

High-Key Details: This week, buzz developed about President Donald Trump ordering a deadly attack at an airport which ultimately killed Qasem Soleimani.

A US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump on Baghdad airport has killed a top Iranian commander, in a major escalation in regional tensions that have pitted Tehran against Washington and its allies in the Middle East. The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed a strike killed Qasem Soleimani, who as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force became the architect of Tehran’s proxy conflicts in the Middle East. A US defense official told CNN the strike was carried out with a drone. (CNN)

Wait, There’s More: A few hours ago, New York rapper Ja Rule shared his concerns about the United States potentially starting up a new world war.

Before You Go: The attack has sparked negative reactions from key celebrities including Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King.