Despite playing in a bubble, the Miami Heat are killing it. South Beach producer DJ Khaled celebrates his hometown’s advancement into the NBA Finals. The Heat took out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and are now set to face-off against the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 starting Wednesday, September 30.
DJ Khaled Celebrates Miami Heat Heading To NBA Finals
