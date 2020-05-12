New York radio personality DJ Clue is coming through for all the Barbies and A$AP Mob fans. The hip-hop veteran has previewed an unreleased Nicki Minaj and A$AP Ferg banger.

Barbie Vibes

On Tuesday, footage surfaced of Clue sharing the ultimate teaser. The clip shows the Big Apple native previewing hard bars from both Nicki and Ferg.

“Djclue previewed new Nicki Minaj&freg song on instagram live @nickiminaj@djclue@asapferg 🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥😍😍 #nickiminaj#asapfreg#djclue 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️🦄♥️🦄🦄♥️🦄♥️♥️🦄♥️🦄♥️♥️🦄♥️♥️♥️🦄♥️🦄♥️🦄♥️♥️♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄” -Nicki Onika Maraj’s Instagram

Say So Remix Goes No. 1

This week, Nicki Minaj geeked out over her “Say So” remix with Doja Cat debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Both hip-hop heavyweights went to their social media pages to celebrate the historic accomplishment.

“Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history. I saw it all. 🥺 You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much. 🎈Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment. 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 what time r u showing ur boobs? Love, Nic 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🥴 #SaySoRemix” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj becomes the first female rap duo to reach #1 on @billboard while Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé occupy #2. This is the first women two female rap duos have occupied the top two spots on the charts pic.twitter.com/tkHlI4KTr8 — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Prior to the song dominating the chart, Doja vowed to up the ante. Cat said she would show her boobs if “Say So” remix crushed the Billboard Hot 100.

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj reach #1 on @billboard… y’all gonna be refreshing @DojaCat page nonstop now? pic.twitter.com/c9UUbHehgX — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Before You Go

Last Thursday, Minaj went to Instagram to celebrate the record’s popularity. Nicki announced the song has topped the charts in at least 30 countries.