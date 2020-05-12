New York radio personality DJ Clue is coming through for all the Barbies and A$AP Mob fans. The hip-hop veteran has previewed an unreleased Nicki Minaj and A$AP Ferg banger.
Barbie Vibes
On Tuesday, footage surfaced of Clue sharing the ultimate teaser. The clip shows the Big Apple native previewing hard bars from both Nicki and Ferg.
“Djclue previewed new Nicki Minaj&freg song on instagram live @nickiminaj@djclue@asapferg 🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥😍😍 #nickiminaj#asapfreg#djclue 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️🦄♥️🦄🦄♥️🦄♥️♥️🦄♥️🦄♥️♥️🦄♥️♥️♥️🦄♥️🦄♥️🦄♥️♥️♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄” -Nicki Onika Maraj’s Instagram
Say So Remix Goes No. 1
This week, Nicki Minaj geeked out over her “Say So” remix with Doja Cat debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Both hip-hop heavyweights went to their social media pages to celebrate the historic accomplishment.
“Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history. I saw it all. 🥺 You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much. 🎈Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment. 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 what time r u showing ur boobs? Love, Nic 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🥴 #SaySoRemix” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Prior to the song dominating the chart, Doja vowed to up the ante. Cat said she would show her boobs if “Say So” remix crushed the Billboard Hot 100.
Before You Go
Last Thursday, Minaj went to Instagram to celebrate the record’s popularity. Nicki announced the song has topped the charts in at least 30 countries.
“#SaySoRemix#1 in 30 countries. Thank you. Drop ya flag in the comments if your country made this list. 🔥😘♥️ #dojacat ♥️🔥😘 #SaySoRmxPARTY I’m on my way 🦄” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram