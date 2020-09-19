OVO Sound boss Drake wins the SBL Championship, but that doesn’t mean he’s all smiles. Media personality Wayno of Everyday Struggle comments on Drake’s win, saying “Of course you’d win on your own court.” Drake didn’t take too kindly to the comment calling Wayno a nerd. The end result features hip-hop personality Akademiks weighing in.
DJ Akademiks Trolls Wayno After Drake Feud Ignites
