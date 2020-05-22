Music mogul Diddy wants the world to put proper respect on Andre Harrell‘s name. The Bad Boy Records CEO went online this week to announce plans to pay respect to the late Uptown Records executive with a live tribute special.

Last night, the hip-hop entertainer hit up social media to plug the Sunday special. Diddy also reminded fans he viewed Harrell as much more than just a past mentor.

“A TRIBUTE TO KING ANDRE THE GREAT THIS SUNDAY!” -Diddy’s Instagram

On Tuesday, Diddy shared deep words to both Andre and his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter. Puff vowed to keep their legacies alive and live out their dreams.

“SAVE ME A DANCE!! @ladykp@andreharrell 💔 I PROMISE Y’ALL I’M GOING TO FINISH WHAT WE STARTED!!! REST IN POWER. Sh*t done got REAL!!!! ✊🏿🖤” -Diddy’s Instagram

Over the past few days, Diddy has relied on social media to remember Andre Harrell’s life. Puff Daddy has shared past moments with his former Uptown Records boss.

“This is a song Baby Face wrote in remembrance of Andre Harrell Who I have officially given a new name … From now on he will also be known as ANDRE THE GREAT!!!!! 💔✊🏿🖤 RIP @andreharrell”

“Irreplaceable 💔 @andreharrell I MISS YOU. HE WAS SO KIND. SO BEAUTIFUL. SO PATIENT. SO BLACK. SO CARING. SO SHARING. SO WISE. THE LIFE OF THE PARTY. A MUSICAL GENIUS! MY HERO. !🖤✊🏿LOVE FOREVER 💔”

This Sunday, May 24 at 7 PM ET, some of the biggest entertainers will remember Andre’s life with a tribute special airing on multiple networks.