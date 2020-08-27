Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy is applauding the NBA right now. The hip-hop mogul has come forward to share his support for the league – and notably the Milwaukee Bucks – for deciding to boycott today’s playoff games in response to the horrific police brutality shooting of Black man Jacob Blake.

Diddy Supports NBA Boycott

On Wednesday, Puff Daddy went to his Twitter page to react to the Bucks boycotting its Game 5 – and potential series-ending – face-off against the Orlando Magic. Diddy also highlighted the importance of unity.

“The power of unity! This is dope to see” -Diddy’s Twitter

NBA superstar LeBron James has publicly shared his disgust and anger over Blake’s near-death attack at the hands of law enforcement.

“F*CK THIS MAN!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT” -LeBron James’ Twitter

High-Key Details

After the Bucks’ publicized decision to boycott its Game 5, the NBA released a statement revealing all of Wednesday’s face-offs would be rescheduled in response to Blake’s shooting.

“The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.” -NBA’s Twitter

Wait, There’s More

This week, rap veteran 50 Cent ripped Wisconsin cops and said the responsible police officers should receive attempted murder charges at the very least.

“🤦‍♂️if this wasn’t attempted murder, I have no idea what’s going on. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Before You Go

On Tuesday, fellow New York native Nas hit up Instagram to share his support for Blake. He specifically called out the cops responsible for using lethal force against him.

“Jacob Blake. Unarmed. Shot 7 times in the back. Coward shit. Prayers to Jacob and his family.” -Nas’ Instagram

God’s Son also encouraged his millions of followers to call up Wisconsin officials to get the cops connected to Blake’s shooting dragged into the spotlight.