Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy is out here giving the gossip sites plenty of tea. The hip-hop mogul has sparked social media’s attention after hitting a jet ski with a mystery woman.

Big Facts: A new pic has surfaced of Puff Daddy looking boo’d up with a mysterious beautiful woman on a jet ski.

High-Key Details: After the image surfaced, the possible vixen’s pics started to circulate online.

Wait, There’s More: Earlier in the week, music producer DJ Khaled shared footage of Diddy and rap star Future turning up on jet skis.

Before You Go: On Monday, Puff Daddy acknowledged his son Justin Dior Combs‘ 26th birthday.