Rap mogul Diddy isn’t done celebrating hitting the big 5-0. The hip-hop icon has shared a highlight clip from his star-studded celebration.

Heading into Christmas, Puff Daddy came through with nearly 3 minutes of must-see footage.

All I'm gonna say is…. WATCH THIS!! pic.twitter.com/KDHNFKy68B — Diddy (@Diddy) December 24, 2019

Earlier this month, Puff poured out his feelings for late former girlfriend Kim Porter.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!

Diddy’s 50th birthday party featured handfuls of huge celebrities.