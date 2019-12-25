Rap mogul Diddy isn’t done celebrating hitting the big 5-0. The hip-hop icon has shared a highlight clip from his star-studded celebration.
Heading into Christmas, Puff Daddy came through with nearly 3 minutes of must-see footage.
Earlier this month, Puff poured out his feelings for late former girlfriend Kim Porter.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!
Diddy’s 50th birthday party featured handfuls of huge celebrities.
The guest list included many Hollywood stars, including JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B and husband Offset, as well as Pharrell, Usher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lil Kim, and Mary J. Blige .In addition, Kim Kardashian West attended alongside husband Kanye West and sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble as well as family friend Jonathan Cheban. (People)