Music mogul Diddy is paying respect to his late mentor. Puff Daddy has come forward to remember the life of Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell.

Diddy Remembers

Puffy went to his social media pages last night to pour his heart out over Harrell. Diddy also shared a heartfelt clip of past moments with Andre.

“I honestly still can’t believe it. I’ve got to give myself the reality of this in doses. Because I can’t even handle this. I hope to God that you are all blessed to have someone in your life that loves you and believes in you like this man believed in me.… I’m going to miss him so much. I can’t even imagine life without Dre. God bless @gianni, @onealmcknight and the rest of the family. 🖤✊🏿⁣ LOVE YOU FOREVER @andreharrell!!!!!!!!!!”

50 Cent’s Concerned

Last weekend, New York rapper 50 Cent went online to share his concern about Puffy following Andre’s death. 50 also took a moment to remember the life of late music biz friend Chris Lighty.

“diddy probably hit again andre was his man.” -50 Cent’s Instagram

50 Cent admits Diddy is hurting over his mentor Andre Harrell passing away. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/56oR1MRmfc — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 9, 2020

Wait, There’s More

According to reports, the news started to spread last week courtesy of producer DJ D-Nice. Media outlets have since confirmed the tragic news.

Andre Harrell, a veteran music executive best known as the founder of Uptown Records, where Sean “Puffy” Combs got his start in the business, who later went on to head Motown Records, has died. He was 59. The cause of death is as yet unclear. DJ D-Nice revealed the sad news while spinning on Instagram Live for his popular Club Quarantine series Friday night (May 8). Variety has yet to receive official word though sources have confirmed Harrell’s passing. (Variety)

Before You Go

Over the past few days, various music stars have come forward to react to Harrell’s death. Everyone from Mariah Carey to Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons have paid respect to Andre’s legacy.

“I am deeply saddend by the loss of my good friend @andreharrell – Andre has been a blessing to so many, including myself. It is with a heavy heart that I post this photo of us a few years ago. A truly gifted and brilliant impressario of the highest calibre. Andre, you will be missed. Love and blessings to Gianni and your family.” -LA Reid’s Instagram