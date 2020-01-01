Music mogul Diddy is out here with the co-signs. The Bad Boy Records CEO recently showed some major love and support for rap rookie DaBaby.

This week, footage surfaced of Puff Daddy calling the North Carolina native the hottest rapper in the entertainment biz.

Last night, DaBaby went online with a throwback clip of himself promising he’d be the biggest entertainer in 2019.

On New Year’s Day, Baby shared a slideshow of pics showing off his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment team.

Last Thursday, DaBaby shared Christmas shout-outs and showed off an epic-looking gingerbread house.