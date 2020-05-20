Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy is going to hold his late friends down. The hip-hop mogul has come forward to remember the lives of former mentor Andre Harrell and former girlfriend Kim Porter.

Puff’s Promise

On Tuesday, Diddy shared deep words to both deceased entertainers. Puff vowed to keep their legacies alive and live out their dreams.

“SAVE ME A DANCE!! @ladykp@andreharrell 💔 I PROMISE Y’ALL I’M GOING TO FINISH WHAT WE STARTED!!! REST IN POWER. Shit done got REAL!!!! ✊🏿🖤” -Diddy’s Instagram

Never Forget

Over the past few days, Diddy has relied on social media to remember Harrell’s life. Puff Daddy has shared past moments with his former Uptown Records boss.

“This is a song Baby Face wrote in remembrance of Andre Harrell Who I have officially given a new name … From now on he will also be known as ANDRE THE GREAT!!!!! 💔✊🏿🖤 RIP @andreharrell”

“Irreplaceable 💔 @andreharrell I MISS YOU. HE WAS SO KIND. SO BEAUTIFUL. SO PATIENT. SO BLACK. SO CARING. SO SHARING. SO WISE. THE LIFE OF THE PARTY. A MUSICAL GENIUS! MY HERO. !🖤✊🏿LOVE FOREVER 💔”

Wait, There’s More

This Sunday, May 24 at 7 PM ET, some of the biggest entertainers will remember Andre’s life with a tribute special airing on multiple networks.

Fans will be able to watch commercial-free on BET, BET Jams, BET Soul and REVOLT TV while streaming on all iONE digital brands, and on Fox Soul (www.foxsoul.tv) or via the Fox Soul App. Executive Produced by Wendy Credle, Rikki Hughes and Harrell’s son, Gianni Credle- Harrell, the broadcast will feature special guest tributes by Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Robin Thicke, Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, Clarence Avant, and more.

Before You Go

According to reports, the tragic news started to spread courtesy of producer DJ D-Nice. Media outlets almost immediately confirmed Harrell’s death.