Music icon Diddy wants everybody fighting for equality – especially people of a lighter complexion. Following the growing Black Lives Matter movements in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder, Puff Daddy has taken to social media with some heavy-hearted content.

Diddy x White People

This week, the Bad Boy Records CEO posted a hilarious video on his Instagram of what he wants his white friends to do. In the footage, a woman is yelling on the street about inequality and privilege.

“This is how I want all my white friends to act everyday until this sh*t is REALLY made right!!!!!!” -Diddy’s Instagram

High-Key Details

West Coast rap legend Ice Cube also chimed in. The former N.W.A. group member dropped a comment below in agreement.

Wait, There’s More

Diddy recently relied on a little “The Boondocks” help to get the BLM message across to people once and for all. The hip-hop icon went online with an illustration putting to rest critics trying to make All Lives Matter seem more important than the Black Lives Matter push.

Before You Go

The Bad Boy Records CEO is proving the push for equality impacts all races and ages. Earlier this month, the hip-hop icon went online with some must-see footage of a little girl marching and demanding justice.

“WE HAVE TO KEEP THE PRESSURE ON!! EVEN MORE NOW!!! ✊🏿” -Diddy’s Instagram