Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy has nothing but love and then some for his family. The hip-hop mogul has shouted out former flame Misa Hylton on her birthday.
Big Facts: On Monday, Puff Daddy hit up Instagram with a huge salute to his baby mother.
High-Key Details: The popular veteran model has also acknowledged her special born day with a slew of new pics.
Wait, There’s More: Recently, both Diddy and Misa gave their son a huge birthday shout-out.
Before You Go: Diddy and Misa’s relationship dates back to her high school days.
Misa Hylton was only 17-years-old and still in high school when, with the help of her then-boyfriend, A&R intern Sean Combs (he had yet to go by the monkier P. Diddy, Puff Daddy or Diddy) she began styling emerging Hip-Hop acts. Fast forward almost two decades later, and the Mount Vernon, NY native, who had a son with Diddy, has become wholly responsible for dressing some of the most influential Hip-Hop artists of the 90s, creating lasting, iconic music moments like Lil Kim’s legendary 1999 MTV VMAs performance and Mary J Blige’s “Not Gon Cry” music video. (Billboard)