Music mogul Diddy is ready for a big 2020. The hip-hop icon has pulled through with an epic shot of himself hanging out with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Big Facts: On Friday, Puff Daddy blessed social media with an iconic-looking group pic alongside musicians Teyana Taylor, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, Future, Meek Mill and DJ Khaled.

View this post on Instagram 2020 A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jan 2, 2020 at 10:01pm PST

On A Related Note: On Thursday, DJ Khaled shared footage of himself turning up with Diddy and Future.

Wait, There’s More: On Monday, Puff Daddy acknowledged his son Justin Dior Combs‘ 26th birthday.

Before You Go: Last week, Diddy shared a highlight clip from his 50th birthday celebration.