Music mogul Diddy is ready for a big 2020. The hip-hop icon has pulled through with an epic shot of himself hanging out with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Big Facts: On Friday, Puff Daddy blessed social media with an iconic-looking group pic alongside musicians Teyana Taylor, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, Future, Meek Mill and DJ Khaled.

2020

2020 🖤

On A Related Note: On Thursday, DJ Khaled shared footage of himself turning up with Diddy and Future.

Happy new year BLESSINGS LIFE IS GOOD GREAT

Life is good

Life is good HAPPY NEW YEAR Bless up

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020

Wait, There’s More: On Monday, Puff Daddy acknowledged his son Justin Dior Combs‘ 26th birthday.

Before You Go: Last week, Diddy shared a highlight clip from his 50th birthday celebration.