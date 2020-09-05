Diddy, Eminem, Kash Doll and 2 Chainz Celebrate Big Sean’s Detroit 2

Music mogul Diddy, Eminem, Kash Doll and 2 Chainz are hyped for Detroit 2. The hip-hop heavyweights have come forward to celebrate Big Sean on delivering his newest studio effort.

Hip-Hop Co-Signs Detroit 2

Over the past few hours, everyone in the rap game has saluted Sean. Puff Daddy congratulated B.I. for delivering audio gems while Sean’s fellow Detroit native Kash Doll saluted him for holding down their city.

“Congrats my brother @BigSean!!!! #Detroit2 🔥🔥🔥 Streaming everywhere!!!!” -Diddy

“Start to finish you did what needed to be done! U always find a way to beat your last self.! Detroit 2 out now 🔥 @bigsean u can’t be f*cked wit!” -Kash Doll

“So happy to be a part of the sequel- @bigsean #Detroit2 #fridaynightcypher Link in bio” -Eminem

“Boy you already goin crazy on dis shit @bigsean 🔥🔥” -2 Chainz

Detroit 2 Tracklisting

This past Wednesday, Sean Don went to Instagram to reveal his new LP comes packed with over 20 songs. Along with the guest features, B.I. revealed each song’s title.

“Tracklist 🚀🚀 Detroit 2 tomorrow night! 🌍” -Big Sean’s Instagram

Harder Than My Demons

This week, Sean released his new “Harder Than My Demons” music video to the masses.