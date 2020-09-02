Diddy Celebrates Brandy and Monica’s Epic Verzuz Battle Viewership

Music mogul Diddy is celebrating Black excellence and women empowerment. The hip-hop icon went online this week to applaud an epic Verzuz battle between veteran singers Brandy and Monica.

Diddy Celebrates Brandy/Monica Verzuz

On Wednesday, Puff Daddy went to Instagram to show major love and attention to the unforgettable Monday night face-off. Diddy shared a rundown of how many people tuned into the battle.

“Wow. This is major. Congratulations @therealswizzz @timbaland @verzuztv @monicadenise @brandy!!! We are proud to be a part of this. The official vodka of the culture! @ciroc #ad” -Diddy’s Instagram

Kamala Harris Pulls Through

On Monday, Democratic vice president candidate Kamala Harris showed up during the battle. During her appearance, Harris encouraged people to vote this November.

“Hi! I just wanted to thank you ladies. You queens, you stars, you icons,” said Harris, 55, when she appeared via video chat on a monitor between Brandy, 41, and Monica, 39, who sat in chairs on a stage. “Oh my God!” said Brandy. “It’s so important,” Harris said of voting. “You both have used your voice in such a powerful way, and an extension of our voices is our vote, and so I know that this is going to help Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote. … Thank you all. I love you — I’m just a huge fan of both of you.” (People)

I am a huge fan of both Brandy and Monica and could not have been more honored to join tonight. Our voice is our vote—let's use it in November: https://t.co/MykJL0X5gt. https://t.co/nWdUVC79BU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 1, 2020

A Verzuz Battle To Remember

Instead of going the traditional route, both Brandy and Monica added their own unique twists to the battle. Brandy shared heartfelt poetry during the broadcast while Monica surprised fans with some new music.

Brandy read several poems, one of which she dedicated to stars who recently passed — like Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Nipsey Hussle and Chadwick Boseman — before playing her hit “Missing You.” Monica sang her hit “U Should’ve Known Better” a cappella and premiered her new song “Trenches” with Lil Baby. The singers’ battle on Instagram was part of an ongoing series by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as a way to entertain fans during quarantine. It has since become a cultural phenomenon on social media. (CNN)

Showing Love

On Wednesday, Brandy hit up her Instagram page to show Monica some major love. In addition to making her a Woman Crush Wednesday pick, she also celebrated her friend’s longevity in the music biz.