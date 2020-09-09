Diddy, 21 Savage, La La and More React To Drake’s Son Adonis First Day Of School

OVO Sound boss Drake and Sophie Brussaux are proud parents. The former hip-hop pair have celebrated their son Adonis Graham‘s first day of school.

Adonis’ First Day of School

Both Drizzy and Sophie went to their Instagram pages to show off their mini-me. While Drake shared a shot of Adonis rocking blonde-brown cornrows, Brussaux revealed pics of herself taking their son to school with a face mask on both of themselves. The pics sparked a ton of celebrity reactions from music mogul Diddy and Migos’ Quavo to Hollywood actress La La Anthony.

“First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid 🌍” -Drake’s Instagram

“Already got a chauffeur 🐐” -21 Savage

“LIL CHAMP” -Quavo

“Mon bébé 💙💜❤️” -Sophie Brussaux

“Family first” -Diddy

“💯💯” -Chance The Rapper

“He’s tooooo cute ‼️‼️” -La La

“Lil buddy haven all the drip 💧” -Rich The Kid

“1ère rentrée! Maman est fière de son grand garçon (petit koala à temps partiel)👩‍👦🐨🎒” -Sophie Brussaux’s Instagram

Sophie Brussaux Joins LinkedIn

Recently, Sophie hit up Instagram with a new pic of herself. She took things a step further by referencing her and Drake’s son Adonis with a caption about being on LinkedIn.

“Adonis’ maman on LinkedIn 🌸” -Sophie Brussaux’s Instagram

The Brussaux Workout Plan

Recently, Sophie went to her Instagram page with some must-see content. In a high-energy video, she is featured putting a serious beatdown on her trainer – who suspiciously looks a lot like her son Adonis’ dad.

“2ème barrette Jujitsu brésilien🥋• Merci @street_fight_training_academy @anthonyde_oliveira @hamzalavezzi @inonod0715 trop trop fière 💪🏽😃” -Sophie Brussaux’s Instagram

Summer Goals

In August 2020, Brussaux went to her Instagram page with some fresh content. Instead of slaying with a fire outfit or night out, Sophie opted to just hit the pool and flex her bikini goals.

“Smooth-sailing back home 🧿” -Sophie Brussaux’s Instagram