New York rapper Nas‘ daughter Destiny Jones knows she has a ride or die by her side. The hip-hop model went online this week to celebrate a huge five-year anniversary with her boyfriend.

Heading into the weekend, Jones went to Instagram with a gushy shot of herself and boyfriend Jordan. She dished on how much he means to her and acknowledged sticking out for a quick five years.

“Wow 5 years?!!! ❤️❤️❤️ My calm when everything else is chaos, my safe space from anxiety and stress. Thanks for always making me see the positive side, making me laugh even when I don’t want to, and always being patient when I’m being stubborn. My Bestfriend, my rock, Happy 5 Year Anniversary Jordan! I love you!!! 😘❤️” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram “Happy Anniversary 🎉💕🎉💕🎉💕” -Carmen Bryan

This is that real-real love! lol Happy for @nas' daughter Destiny Jones on reaching five years with her ride or die. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/pbf3vG0pg2 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 30, 2020

In mid-February 2020, Destiny welcomed fans into her relationship goals. She shared a bunch of moments hanging out alongside her boo.

In early February 2020, Destiny hit up IG to formally welcome her longtime pal actress Yara Shahidi into her 20’s. Jones shared pics of herself and Yara hanging out together.

Recently, Destiny Jones went online to show off her signature Lipmatic lipstick collection.