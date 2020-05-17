SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Nas‘ daughter Destiny Jones is doing much more than practicing social distancing. The hip-hop heavyweight’s mini-me went online this week to share a shot of herself rocking a face mask.

Destiny’s Mask

Last night, Jones went to Instagram with some new pics. The shots feature her rocking an official Nas face mask in Santa Monica, California.

““No Bad Energy” 🌴” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Twins

Recently, Destiny went online with a shot of herself alongside her mom Carmen Bryan. Jones also saluted her with a Mother’s Day shout-out.

“Strong Women, Raise Strong Women! Happy Mother’s Day @carmenbryan💕 Love You!!!😘💋🎉” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In April 2020, Jones went to Instagram with a couple recent shots. The pics feature her flexing black queen magic in sunny Hollywood.

““We don’t realize that, somewhere within us all, there does exist a supreme self who is eternally at peace.” —Elizabeth Gilbert” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Recently, Destiny went to her social media pages to plug a makeup tutorial. She also provided fans a link to her 11-minute clip.

“My Spring Makeup Tutorial is Up Now on my YouTube Channel!!! 🦋🌞🌷(Link In Bio) Subscribe And Leave A Comment Letting Me Know What Videos/Tutorials you wanna see next!!!” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Before You Go

Days prior, the 25-year old went to her Instagram page to share a Top 5 list of things to do after the coronavirus crisis ends. Nas’ daughter named everything from hitting up art galleries and rollerskating to dining in Malibu, California.

“Making a list of all the things I took for granted that I will be taking advantage of in the future. 🌞🌴 1. Beach Days 2. Art galleries 3. Book stores 4. Roller skating 5. Lunches in Malibu I can’t wait!!! What’s on your list?!” -Destiny Jones’ Instagram

Too many things to name. lol @Nas' daughter #DestinyJones names everything she's doing once the coronavirus is over. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/HYpbhbqbf8 — SOHH (@sohh) April 3, 2020 Nas’ daughter Destiny Jones names her post-coronavirus wish list