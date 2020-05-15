New York rapper Desiigner is sticking to his guns. The hip-hop star has come forward to defend his decision to leave former mentor Kanye West and his star-studded G.O.O.D. Music label.

G.O.O.D. Decision

According to Desiigner, he started to feel uncomfortable about his situation at the label. Although he didn’t get into specifics, D said certain things at the record company didn’t sit well with him.

Desiigner explains why he left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music: “I was happy and sh*t and then it was kinda weird with certain things like, I hear from my team. I had to get out that G.O.O.D. Music sh*t. I just felt uncomfortable” -SOHH’s Twitter

Desiigner explains why he left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music:



“I was happy and sh*t and then it was kinda weird with certain things like, I hear from my team. I had to get out that G.O.O.D. Music sh*t. I just felt uncomfortable” pic.twitter.com/G5ONWsBiec — SOHH (@sohh) May 15, 2020

Yeezy Crazy

In 2019, Desiigner rapped about Kanye’s crazy side. The reference came from a “Thotiana” freestyle.

“I got it going like Desiigner, or got it goin’ crazy, like Kanye, huh/I brought it to my house on a Sunday/She ain’t trying to leave until next Monday” (“Bust Down Thotiana” Freestyle)

Wait, There’s More

Prior to dropping the freestyle, Desiigner raised eyebrows after calling Ye crazy during an Instagram Live session.

“I had signed to Kanye West. The biggest n**ga. Y’all n**gas think he’s the genius. Y’all think that n***a’s sh*t. But to me, n**ga, that n**ga’s crazy. To me n**ga, I brought G.O.O.D. Music back, n**ga, and everybody know that. So what y’all talking about I fell off?”

Before You Go

A few months ago, the rap entertainer said he didn’t get dropped. Desiigner said he wanted to do his own thing and asked to leave the label.