Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne isn’t thinking about the bachelor life these days. The hip-hop star has made sudden headlines after getting extra boo’d up with plus-size model Denise Bidot.

Denise x Bidot

In celebration of Wayne’s new relationship goals partner, here’s 10 pics of the popular vixen.

High-Key Details

This week, Denise went to her Instagram Story with a series of three pictures boo’d up next to Lil Wayne as his new girlfriend. Her caption hints towards a special relationship between the pair as well.

“Somehow in the middle of all the madness something special happened. Us” -Denise Bidot’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Wayne split from his previous model girlfriend almost two months ago. While details are scarce, public evidence suggested they called off wedding plans.

Their breakup appears to be recent. The plus-sized model was seen wearing her engagement ring as recently as April 28, but it was missing from her hand in photos from early May. The couple, who got matching tattoos, sparked engagement rumors when Thomas was seen flaunting her massive rock on Instagram last fall. (Rap-Up)

Before You Go

She previously sported the alleged engagement ring he bought her on social media.