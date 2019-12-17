New York rapper Dave East is out here proving it’s way, way, way deeper than rap in 2019. Fresh off starring in Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” series, the Harlem native teams up with backpack giant Sprayground for its new “Shark Island” series in support of the newly released Colombian-inspired combat boot collection.

Global backpack and influential streetwear brand Sprayground has announced the inaugural launch of the long-awaited Made in Colombia combat boot collection in collaboration with the Colombian Army to mark the end of 50 years of war! The rebellious combat boot collection was first seen at Sprayground’s inaugural New York Fashion Show in September, as worn by hip-hop artist Rich the Kid as he walked the runway during the Fight Club themed NYFW ’19 show. The collection shows Sprayground’s iconic shark graphic on a cargo pattern embodying a futuristic military look. Dave East has joined Sprayground’s founder and creative director, David Ben David to make a short adventurous film about the boots on an island created by the brand called Shark Island. Dave East is also seen in the campaign shots of the boots.

The concept of the boot was created after David Ben David received a call from the Colombian Army that they wanted to promote ‘Made In Colombia’ boots to mark the end of the war with the rebel army after 50 years. David flew straight to Bogota to meet with government and officials where he visited the army factory. The factory had been in business for over 35 years, producing high-quality army boots that were made of Italian leather and built and tested for all terrains. Taking inspiration from these boots, David took their classic boot design and added Sprayground’s iconic ‘Shark Mouth’ on the back heel, a hidden zipper on the tongue and named the boots “Fuerza Cobra” with its original use in mind, for paratroopers.

Sprayground founder and creative director, David Ben David, said: “This is one of my proudest collections to date and something that is close to my heart – I loved that the concept was turning the most important thing in war into a fashion art item and it represented Peace! I am proud to bring an item that has historically been used by the army who have fought for over 50 years against the rebel army – it’s exciting to see the boots go from Army to Sneakerheads.” Sprayground shot a video campaign called “Shark Island – Fuerza Cobra” filmed in Colombia to promote the boots, where David Ben David alongside rapper Dave East are both seen wearing the boots in action.