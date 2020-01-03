New York rapper Dave East made sure to show the military just how much respect he has. The hip-hop entertainer pulled through this week for troops in the Middle East.

Big Facts: New pics have surfaced online showing Dave turning up and delivering a performance for soldiers in Qatar on New Year’s Eve.

On A Related Note: In late December 2019, East shared epic footage of him performing alongside Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man.

Wait, There’s More: Throughout December 2019, East kept busy traveling and performing overseas.

Before You Go: Recently, Dave provided some major insight on his Survival single “Alone.”