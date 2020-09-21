Dame Dash Co-Signs Kanye West’s Recording and Publishing Deal Guidelines Tweets

Former Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Damon “Dame” Dash is feeling what Kanye West is selling. The hip-hop executive has come forward to share his support for Yeezy’s perspective on how recording and publishing deals should go down.
Dame Dash Co-Signs Kanye West’s Guidelines
The Harlem native went to his Instagram page to share screenshots of Kanye tweets. Dash didn’t get too deep but did say he co-signed Ye’s feelings about how labels should put together contracts for musicians.
“Repost from @raptrapped • NEW RECORDING AND PUBLISHING DEAL GUIDELINES by #Kanyewest (Swipe) I f*ck with this” -Dame Dash’s Instagram
“Definitely has some points 💪🏾” -Jadakiss
Kanye went to his Twitter page to share his perspective on how contracts should be drawn up.
Boosie Badazz Checks Kanye West
Last week, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz went to Twitter and went at West. Boosie told Ye to fall back from using his energy to drag Canadian rap star Drake.
“@kanyewest WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA🤷🏽♂️IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT 🤷🏽♂️U RICH RICH N*GGA 💰SMH” -Boosie Badazz’s Twitter
Over the past few days, Kanye has consistently name-dropped Drake in a series of tweets.
Ma$e Calls Out Kanye West
Former Bad Boy Records rap star Ma$e went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on checking Yeezy. Mason Betha questioned how Kanye could ask for apologies from peers like Drake after previously making fun of him for leaving the music biz at the height of career.
“#kanyewest much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system! #Remember, your famous line “Don’t leave when you hot”? I know today you may see it very differently so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one. For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision.” -Ma$e’s Instagram
Coincidentally, both Kanye and Ma$e have worked together on music including the “Welcome Back” and “Jesus Walks” remixes.
Yeezy’s First Tweet
Yeezy returned to Twitter last week with some pure troll-worthy motivation. Kanye shared a screenshot of Forbes editor Randall Lane‘s iPhone contact but made sure not to reveal his contact info this time around.
“First tweet back … without the phone number 🤣 … WE’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE … LOOK HOW ALL THE ARTIST STOOD UP PRAISE GOD MY BROTHERS ITS TIME FOR FREEDOM KEEP PRAYING” -Kanye West’s Twitter
The social media giant’s decision to lock out Kanye from his own Twitter page came shortly after he shared the editor and chief content officer of Forbes‘ actual phone number to his millions of followers.
"If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes," West, 43, tweeted along with the contact information for Randall Lane, who he dubbed "Randall Forbes." The since-deleted tweet has "violated the Twitter Rules," according to the notice that comes up using the original link.