Dame Dash Co-Signs Kanye West’s Recording and Publishing Deal Guidelines Tweets

Former Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Damon “Dame” Dash is feeling what Kanye West is selling. The hip-hop executive has come forward to share his support for Yeezy’s perspective on how recording and publishing deals should go down.

Dame Dash Co-Signs Kanye West’s Guidelines

The Harlem native went to his Instagram page to share screenshots of Kanye tweets. Dash didn’t get too deep but did say he co-signed Ye’s feelings about how labels should put together contracts for musicians.

"NEW RECORDING AND PUBLISHING DEAL GUIDELINES by #Kanyewest (Swipe) I f*ck with this" -Dame Dash's Instagram

“Definitely has some points 💪🏾” -Jadakiss

Kanye went to his Twitter page to share his perspective on how contracts should be drawn up.

NEW RECORDING AND PUBLISHING DEAL GUIDELINES — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

1. The artist owns the copyright in the recordings and songs and leases them to the record label / publisher for a limited term. 1 year deals — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

2. The record label / publisher is a service provider that receives a share of the income for a limited term. The split can be 80/20 in the artists favor — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

4. LAWYERS



the first thing that changes about Record Deals is actually lawyers.



We need Plain English contracts. A Lawyers role is to IMPROVE deals…. not charge for contracts we cannot understand or track. Re-write deals to be understandable from FIRST READ. — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

5. EQUITY & BLANKET LICENSES ARE THE MAJORITY OF FUTURE NEW INCOME.



If you’re with a major you have invested your ‘songs’ as shares in their power to get equity and deals. Almost ALL new deals now are based on ALL songs going to a store or app. The equity is the Artists — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

NO MORE blanket licenses. It should be clear from day one… what shares you get NOW and when you leave. If your song helps a deal over the line you invested in that store / app same as they did. — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

UMG now has a 2.2 billion share holding stake in Spotify. This is the artists. The system as to how we get share balances on our royalty statement needs to be created and a system on when Artists can cash in. — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

5. ADVANCES ARE JUST LOANS!!



On Artists re-signing these stop. Advances are Loans with 75% interest rates (or worse). NO other business in the world takes a look at the business, buys shares, starts to profit when it profits. Record Companies have to buy into you, not loan you. — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

6. ROYALTIES



Again back to dependents. You need a business manager to read how you did? So you pay to see your money!!! NO MORE.



Royalty portals need to show (and do not now)



Every song you delivered



Every store you are in



How many streams per song



Income per song — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

It sounds basic and logical but t does NOT exist. They focus on top earners and ZERO look at the 440 stores…. Only the top few. Artists are global. That’s why their contract territory says GLOBAL



Royalty department in EVERY label. No more separating finance teams from the music — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

7. PORTALS



Are not just for royalties. They are for your entire business. Every audio file, every asset, every deal stored WITH the money. Money and Music must stay together. When your term ends, download it all. Leave. — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

This is a call for all artist to unify … I will get my masters , I got the most powerful lawyer in music and I can afford them but every artist must be freed and treated fairly — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

There are 5 main pillars in a professional musicians business Recording Publishing Touring Merchandise & Name and likeness — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

Boosie Badazz Checks Kanye West

Last week, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz went to Twitter and went at West. Boosie told Ye to fall back from using his energy to drag Canadian rap star Drake.

“@kanyewest WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA🤷🏽‍♂️IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT 🤷🏽‍♂️U RICH RICH N*GGA 💰SMH” -Boosie Badazz’s Twitter

@kanyewest WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA🤷🏽‍♂️IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT 🤷🏽‍♂️U RICH RICH NIGGA 💰SMH — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 19, 2020

Over the past few days, Kanye has consistently name-dropped Drake in a series of tweets.

WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS 🤣 JUST KIDDING … I LOVE DRAKE TOO … ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

In the streaming world master ownership is everything… that is the bulk of the income … in COVID artist need our masters … it’s more important than ever before



I got J Cole number waiting for Kendrick and Drake — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

We need Me J Cole Drake Kendrick all in a room 2gthr … it’s time to get free… we will not argue amongst each other while somebody we don’t know in Europe is getting paid and putting that money in a hedge fund — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Ma$e Calls Out Kanye West

Former Bad Boy Records rap star Ma$e went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on checking Yeezy. Mason Betha questioned how Kanye could ask for apologies from peers like Drake after previously making fun of him for leaving the music biz at the height of career.

“#kanyewest much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system! #Remember, your famous line “Don’t leave when you hot”? I know today you may see it very differently so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one. For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision.” -Ma$e’s Instagram

Coincidentally, both Kanye and Ma$e have worked together on music including the “Welcome Back” and “Jesus Walks” remixes.

Yeezy’s First Tweet

Yeezy returned to Twitter last week with some pure troll-worthy motivation. Kanye shared a screenshot of Forbes editor Randall Lane‘s iPhone contact but made sure not to reveal his contact info this time around.

“First tweet back … without the phone number 🤣 … WE’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE … LOOK HOW ALL THE ARTIST STOOD UP PRAISE GOD MY BROTHERS ITS TIME FOR FREEDOM KEEP PRAYING” -Kanye West’s Twitter

WE’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE … LOOK HOW ALL THE ARTIST STOOD UP PRAISE GOD MY BROTHERS ITS TIME FOR FREEDOM KEEP PRAYING — ye (@kanyewest) September 17, 2020

The social media giant’s decision to lock out Kanye from his own Twitter page came shortly after he shared the editor and chief content officer of Forbes‘ actual phone number to his millions of followers.