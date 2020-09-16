Dame Dash and Kanye West Look Like They’re Low-Key Working Together

Former Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Damon “Dame” Dash and Kanye West have all eyes on them right now. The hip-hop pair and longtime friends linked up and have people wondering what’s brewing between the two high-profile music biz executives.

Dame Dash and Kanye West Reunite

Damon went to his Instagram page to spark the online chatter. Without getting into specifics, Dash shared a pic of himself posted alongside Kanye and revealed Yeezy pulled up on him.

“My brother came by to check me yesterday” -Dame Dash’s Instagram

Kanye Tweets

Mr. West has kept busy lately sharing his issues with the music industry. Specifically, Kanye has rallied support for musicians and called out the record labels over the treatment of its artists.

This is how it be when artist try to get our masters … the stairs are covered with lotion pic.twitter.com/1pyNK0xkWW — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters you can’t do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it’s played and when it’s played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Let’s get it big bro … you and Michael passed so we can live pic.twitter.com/GIEWDhyepw — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

I don’t wanna see no woke tweets or hear no woke raps … it’s show time … it’s a whole different energy right now — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The artist deserve to own our masters … artist are starving without tours … Ima go get our masters … for all artist … pray for me — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The Dame and Kanye Tease

In July 2020, Kanye and Dame teased something big coming. The duo linked up at Kanye’s YZY campus.

“DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus” -Kanye West’s Twitter

Respect On Ye’s Name

Recently, West exposed his business partners GAP and ADIDAS for not giving him a seat at other company’s board of members.

“I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS … BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER” -Kanye West’s Twitter