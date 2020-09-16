Up Next

in NEWS 09/16/20 ∙ 8:04 AM

Dame Dash and Kanye West Look Like They’re Low-Key Working Together

Written By Biz Jones

Dame x Kanye Workin'
@sohh @sohhdotcom
120 Views Comments Off on Dame Dash and Kanye West Look Like They’re Low-Key Working Together

Former Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Damon “Dame” Dash and Kanye West have all eyes on them right now. The hip-hop pair and longtime friends linked up and have people wondering what’s brewing between the two high-profile music biz executives.

Dame Dash and Kanye West Reunite

Damon went to his Instagram page to spark the online chatter. Without getting into specifics, Dash shared a pic of himself posted alongside Kanye and revealed Yeezy pulled up on him.

“My brother came by to check me yesterday” -Dame Dash’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram

My brother came by to check me yesterday

A post shared by Dame Dash (@duskopoppington) on

Kanye Tweets

Mr. West has kept busy lately sharing his issues with the music industry. Specifically, Kanye has rallied support for musicians and called out the record labels over the treatment of its artists.

If you’ve ever wondered why your favorite rapper is broke, take a look at SOHH’s deep dive into the relationship between musicians and labels below.

The Dame and Kanye Tease

In July 2020, Kanye and Dame teased something big coming. The duo linked up at Kanye’s YZY campus.

“DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus” -Kanye West’s Twitter

“We good” -Dame Dash’s Instagram

Respect On Ye’s Name

Recently, West exposed his business partners GAP and ADIDAS for not giving him a seat at other company’s board of members.

“I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS … BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER” -Kanye West’s Twitter

Comments Off on Dame Dash and Kanye West Look Like They’re Low-Key Working Together

Written by Biz Jones

SOHH.com Writer. You're likely to find me covering hip-hop news and music releases. Netflix is still my go-to before Disney Plus.

Travis Scott Astroworld Trailer Clip

Travis Scott’s Big Mad About Something Right Now