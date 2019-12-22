North Carolina rapper DaBaby has the Internet going nuts. The hip-hop newcomer is making headlines across social media after having his alleged nude pics leak.

According to reports, the NSFW shots landed online early Sunday morning.

ANOTHER celebrity sex scandal is unfolding and breaking the Internet’s cervix. Just days after an alleged A$AP Rocky sex tape surfaced, a video hit the net ALLEGEDLY of “Suge” rapper DaBaby’s ENORMOUS anatomy. We obviously can’t show it to you here, but what we can show you is the unmitigated thirst hitting the net over his Kirk c*ck. (Bossip)

The jaw-dropping pics have sparked reactions from people including celebrity Draya Michele.

Now draya wanna delete her tweet 😂😂😂 nah sis you said wtf you said! She clearly ain’t gotta man 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C2Qki85eAd — the boyfriend 🇩🇴🏁 (@_InkMyThoughts) December 22, 2019

Social media has delivered massive co-signs to the leaked nudes.

Me in church rn looking for #dababymeat pics…. 🗣”SOMEBODY SEND A LINK” pic.twitter.com/X954kUUGZy — ❤️🌻 (@Love_By_Sierra) December 22, 2019

Me excited to Me after seeing

see 𝗗𝗮𝗕𝗮𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗮𝗕𝗮𝗯𝘆 dick

trending#Blacktwitter #dababymeat pic.twitter.com/eK2ota3WmG — Clout Hours (@CloutWisdom) December 22, 2019

So y’all was just gone leave me outta the loop for #dababymeat nudes, huh? pic.twitter.com/Q3RIxtWOTM — Pretty Shae (@bighairbrwnskin) December 22, 2019

Me thinking about my hole after seeing Da Baby’s nudes and knowing how much he likes to make those car driving noises #DaBaby #dababymeat pic.twitter.com/dmWIsUiCVe — Lord Power Verse The First ♑️ (@JabariJoseph8) December 22, 2019

Me after seeing #dababymeat trending and finding out why 🍆 pic.twitter.com/hhnukm7StJ — 🐝 (@skyshawti) December 22, 2019

When my man catch me looking at 𝗗𝗮𝗕𝗮𝗯𝘆 nudes #Blacktwitter #dababymeat pic.twitter.com/MuKIOabxyl — Clout Hours (@CloutWisdom) December 22, 2019

Some people don’t believe the nude pics are actually related to DaBaby.

#dababymeat proves you can post anything on the internet and people will believe it pic.twitter.com/vmJEGuzDG2 — CurlyQueen La'Reefer™ (@xQueenLareeferx) December 22, 2019

Whole time B Simone already knew what was up with Da Baby. #DaBaby #dababymeat pic.twitter.com/pZe42W6DaE — Sonta Mounger (@Amounger) December 22, 2019