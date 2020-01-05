North Carolina rapper DaBaby isn’t letting a little jail time throw him off. The hip-hop star has come forward to address his short stint behind bars over a robbery inquiry.

Big Facts: On Sunday, Baby went to his Instagram Story to post up an uplifting message about out-battling the devil.

High-Key Details: According to reports, DaBaby low-key left a Miami jail Saturday evening.

Hip-hop artist DaBaby has been released from a South Florida jail after he was arrested on a battery charge. The musician, whose actual name is Jonathan Kirk, left the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center in West Miami-Dade, Saturday evening, after a warrant for his arrest from Texas was withdrawn. City of Miami Police arrested Kirk on Thursday after his alleged involvement in a robbery. (7 News Miami)

Wait, There’s More: The legal jam reportedly stems from an altercation he had with a concert promoter after getting shorted on a payment.

Kirk, 28, approached the music promoter, who said he’d made an agreement with the rapper to perform at Cafe Iguana in nearby Pembroke Pines, the report said. The man told police he gave Kirk $30,000 but when the rapper counted it he claimed it was $10,000 short. When Kirk demanded the money, an argument broke out and Kirk punched a man who was with the music promoter. (NBC Miami)

