North Carolina rapper DaBaby is realizing the Internet never sleeps. New footage has surfaced online and allegedly shows him putting his paws on a woman.

Big Facts

Early Sunday, a cringe clip surfaced showing Baby getting hands-on with a mystery woman. The footage appears to expose the Southern rapper physically attacking an unnamed lady.

On A Related Note

Recently, Baby linked up with fellow rap star Roddy Ricch. The rap pair shared footage of themselves possibly working on new music.

Wait, There’s More

In January 2020, DaBaby seemed to speak their studio time into existence. He publicly revealed interest working with musicians like Drake and Ricch.

Before You Go

In early January, DaBaby shared his frustrations with social media. Specifically, he questioned people using the Internet to deal with real life problems.