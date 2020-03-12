The woman rap star DaBaby put hands on last weekend is speaking out. The hip-hop heavyweight’s alleged assault victim has come forward to address what went down in a nightclub.

New footage has surfaced of the victim breaking her silence. In the clip, she claims to have a contused cheek bone and reacts to Baby’s publicized apology.

“Woke up, my head was hurting really bad. The top of my cheek bone was hurting so I did go to the hospital and was diagnosed with a contusion to my cheek. He still makes a joke about it, he uploaded something to his page in a clothing store making a joke about it. So I don’t feel like he was sincere with his apology.”

Initially, Baby stepped up to address what went down. He issued the public apology after offering $10,000 for better footage of the altercation.

Baby was quick to reenact the situation with comedian Michael Blackson.

