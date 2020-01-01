North Carolina rapper DaBaby had the biggest year of his career in 2019 and he knows it. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to remind folks he vowed to do it big before the new year arrived.

DaBaby went to Instagram last night with throwback footage promising he’d be the biggest entertainer in 2019.

On New Year’s Day, Baby shared a slideshow of pics showing off his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment team.

Last Thursday, DaBaby shared Christmas shout-outs and showed off an epic-looking gingerbread house.

The same week, Baby sparked headlines after getting briefly detained by Charlotte police following a performance.