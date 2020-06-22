North Carolina rap star DaBaby is acknowledging his blessings on blessings on blessings. This week, DB took to social media to document some major daddy-daughter time and also let the world know how thankful he is.

Baby x Blessed

On Monday, Baby went to his Instagram Story with a paragraph of blessings. He listed off everything he’s thankful for and reflected on his journey to stardom.

High-Key Details

On Father’s Day, he shared some heartwarming moments with his daughter. In one video, she is seen playing the piano and in another, cuddled up to her dad.

Wait, There’s More

DaBaby is keeping his fitness goals up. After a long and boring quarantine, access to gyms is finally back and the rap heavyweight is hopping on the wave. Recently, Baby went to his social media to reveal some big fitness plans. He noted how he’d been lacking and planned on hitting the gym on a daily basis with some much-needed help from fans.

Before You Go

DB didn’t waste any time and shared some up-close looks at his workout goals. The rap entertainer gave followers a glimpse of how he’s shaking the weight and fine-tuning his muscles in a series of clips.