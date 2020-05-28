SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

North Carolina rapper DaBaby isn’t taking any chances with COVID-19. The hip-hop heavyweight went online to share a shot of himself showing off some fashion drip with a dab of face mask.

DaBaby x Face Mask

Baby went online this week to share a shot of his protective measures. The hip-hop entertainer jumped on Instagram with a pic of himself rocking a hoodie and protective medical mask.

SOHH TIP: Protect your face like DaBaby. Step up your face mask goals. O2‘s innovative respirators protect you from harmful particles, so you can breathe easier, feel healthier, and perform your best. Check out the varieties and selections.

Put On For The City

Recently, DaBaby showed the world how much he holds down his rap peers. DB shared footage of himself supporting a local hip-hop newcomer by purchasing a mixtape.

Wait, There’s More

In a recent interview, DaBaby reflected on his success and how he’s put himself as a top-tier rap entertainer. DB also explained why his music is doing better than his competition.

“I definitely would say I did find a balance. A lot of people put out an album maybe once every two years. I don’t know another artist that has put out the volume of music I’ve been putting out and have been successful at it. I haven’t been putting out music that’s flopping. I haven’t put out anything that ain’t been platinum. You see what I’m saying? I’m going to the Grammys and sh*t like that. It’s really going on. I gotta take part in those types of strategies to make my music in high demand.” -DaBaby’s Instagram

Before You Go

Earlier in April 2020, the hip-hop champion reacted to some big stats. DaBaby’s success elevated recently as he celebrated his newly released Blame It On Baby album debuting atop the music charts.

“This what my trolls do to my music when they put in hard work doin all that hatin and my sh*t STILL top the charts😂😂😂 Relax bro, I love y’all too…. no cap. 🖤” -DaBaby’s Instagram