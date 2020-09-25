Up Next

DaBaby Interrogated By Miami Robbery Detectives In Resurfaced Clip

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Back in January 2020, North Carolina rapper DaBaby was arrested for allegedly beating up and robbing a club promoter in Miami, Florida. The rap superstar has maintained his innocence even though the Miami PD questioned him anyway. As expected DaBaby denied everything and gave the cops zero information. Check out the footage.

