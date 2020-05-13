North Carolina rapper DaBaby knows he’s sitting on audio gold. The hip-hop heavyweight has shared his reaction to “Rockstar” continuing to grow in popularity.

DaBaby’s Rocking

This week, Baby went to Instagram to celebrate his must-hear tune climbing the urban radio charts. DB took things a step further to suggest the anthem is destined to become another chart-topping banger.

“Most Added song on in the nation on Urban Radio 💪🏾 Do I smell our 6th consecutive Number 1? @arnoldltaylor🤔” -DaBaby’s Instagram

Put On For The City

Recently, DaBaby showed the world how much he holds down his rap peers. DB shared footage of himself supporting a local hip-hop newcomer by purchasing a mixtape.

Wait, There’s More

In a recent interview, DaBaby reflected on his success and how he’s put himself as a top-tier rap entertainer. DB also explained why his music is doing better than his competition.

“I definitely would say I did find a balance. A lot of people put out an album maybe once every two years. I don’t know another artist that has put out the volume of music I’ve been putting out and have been successful at it. I haven’t been putting out music that’s flopping. I haven’t put out anything that ain’t been platinum. You see what I’m saying? I’m going to the Grammys and sh*t like that. It’s really going on. I gotta take part in those types of strategies to make my music in high demand.” -DaBaby’s Instagram

Before You Go

Earlier in April 2020, the hip-hop champion reacted to some big stats. DaBaby’s success elevated recently as he celebrated his newly released Blame It On Baby album debuting atop the music charts.