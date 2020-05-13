North Carolina rapper DaBaby knows he’s sitting on audio gold. The hip-hop heavyweight has shared his reaction to “Rockstar” continuing to grow in popularity.
DaBaby’s Rocking
This week, Baby went to Instagram to celebrate his must-hear tune climbing the urban radio charts. DB took things a step further to suggest the anthem is destined to become another chart-topping banger.
“Most Added song on in the nation on Urban Radio 💪🏾 Do I smell our 6th consecutive Number 1? @arnoldltaylor🤔” -DaBaby’s Instagram
Put On For The City
Recently, DaBaby showed the world how much he holds down his rap peers. DB shared footage of himself supporting a local hip-hop newcomer by purchasing a mixtape.
Wait, There’s More
In a recent interview, DaBaby reflected on his success and how he’s put himself as a top-tier rap entertainer. DB also explained why his music is doing better than his competition.
“I definitely would say I did find a balance. A lot of people put out an album maybe once every two years. I don’t know another artist that has put out the volume of music I’ve been putting out and have been successful at it. I haven’t been putting out music that’s flopping. I haven’t put out anything that ain’t been platinum. You see what I’m saying? I’m going to the Grammys and sh*t like that. It’s really going on. I gotta take part in those types of strategies to make my music in high demand.” -DaBaby’s Instagram
Before You Go
Earlier in April 2020, the hip-hop champion reacted to some big stats. DaBaby’s success elevated recently as he celebrated his newly released Blame It On Baby album debuting atop the music charts.
“This what my trolls do to my music when they put in hard work doin all that hatin and my sh*t STILL top the charts😂😂😂 Relax bro, I love y’all too…. no cap. 🖤” -DaBaby’s Instagram