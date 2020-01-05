North Carolina rapper DaBaby might want to avoid South Beach for the immediate future. The hip-hop superstar is finally a free man following a short stint behind bars.

Big Facts: According to reports, DaBaby low-key left a Miami jail Saturday evening.

Hip-hop artist DaBaby has been released from a South Florida jail after he was arrested on a battery charge. The musician, whose actual name is Jonathan Kirk, left the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center in West Miami-Dade, Saturday evening, after a warrant for his arrest from Texas was withdrawn. City of Miami Police arrested Kirk on Thursday after his alleged involvement in a robbery. (7 News Miami)

High-Key Details: The legal jam reportedly stems from an altercation he had with a concert promoter after getting shorted on a payment.

Kirk, 28, approached the music promoter, who said he’d made an agreement with the rapper to perform at Cafe Iguana in nearby Pembroke Pines, the report said. The man told police he gave Kirk $30,000 but when the rapper counted it he claimed it was $10,000 short. When Kirk demanded the money, an argument broke out and Kirk punched a man who was with the music promoter. (NBC Miami)

Before You Go: According to reports, the rap heavyweight initially found himself getting detained after Miami police brought him in for questioning about a robbery.

He did not face any charges at the time, but while he was being questioned, it was discovered that he had a warrant out for his arrest in Texas on a battery charge.For that reason, DaBaby was held in custody “until further notice.” After being detained, it was revealed late last night that the rapper was arrested on battery charges, and that he is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a $1,500 bond.