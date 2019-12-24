North Carolina rapper DaBaby can’t even catch a break in his own state. The hip-hop heavyweight is making headlines following a publicized run-in with law enforcement over marijuana possession.

According to reports, the incident went down Monday night in Charlotte.

At around 11 p.m. local time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrested DaBaby, who’s real name is Jonathon Lyndale Kirk, in the parking lot of the performance venue, and issued the rapper a citation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The CMPD dropped the weapons charge and released him from custody. The 28-year-old was issued a citation for resisting arrest. (HEAVY)

Despite initial speculation, reports claim DaBaby did not get arrested.

Kirk’s team said the rapper was wrongfully targeted by CMPD and detained after a “bogus” tip about guns and drugs in his car. CMPD said Kirk was not arrested and was only detained and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and with resisting an officer. CMPD said he was given a citation for both charges. (WCNC)

Following his release, DaBaby made sure to speak to reporters and single out the cops for targeting him.

Just spoke to DaBaby about his arrest @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/TiUQr5h42V — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 24, 2019

.@DaBabyDaBaby said, "Every time. There's nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around — can I borrow your microphone? **Grabs mic** — Shining it into the car windows… they follow me, they pull us over for not reason…" @wcnc pic.twitter.com/oWf0XonP5R — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 24, 2019

DaBaby’s team also made sure to film the entire incident and released it online.