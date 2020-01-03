North Carolina rapper DaBaby just can’t catch a break these days. The hip-hop star has once again suffered a run-in with law enforcement and ultimately landed in handcuffs in Florida.

Big Facts: According to reports, the rap heavyweight initially found himself getting detained after Miami police brought him in for questioning about a robbery.

He did not face any charges at the time, but while he was being questioned, it was discovered that he had a warrant out for his arrest in Texas on a battery charge.For that reason, DaBaby was held in custody “until further notice.” After being detained, it was revealed late last night that the rapper was arrested on battery charges, and that he is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a $1,500 bond.

BREAKING UPDATE: Jonathan Kirk, AKA #DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) has officially been arrested by @MiamiPD on a battery charge. He’s being held in the Miami Dade jail with a $1,500 bond. @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/hGRCCzSQJz pic.twitter.com/5Jym63L1q8 — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) January 3, 2020

High-Key Details: Additional reports claim the robbery drama involves DaBaby and a concert promoter.

10:29 PM PT — DaBaby has been arrested for battery in connection to the robbery investigation. His bond has been set at $1,500. 8:00 PM PT — Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the victim in the alleged robbery is a concert promoter. We’re told he was meeting up with DaBaby and his crew to pay for a gig, and the rapper believed the promoter shorted him by several thousand dollars. As one source put it, “Things just went out of control.” (TMZ)

Wait, There’s More: DaBaby is expected to remain behind bars until sometime on Friday.

Juan Diasgranados, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department, said DaBaby, who also has a warrant issued in Texas, will remain in jail until he faces a judge sometime Friday. (Local 10 News)

Before You Go: In late December 2019, DaBaby briefly found himself in police custody over cannabis.