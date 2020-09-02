DaBaby and Quavo Are Finally Dropping Pick Up Music Video

North Carolina rapper DaBaby is in work mode. The hip-hop superstar has announced his “Pick Up” music video with fellow rap heavyweight Quavo is finally arriving in the coming hours.

DaBaby and Quavo’s Pick Up Music Video

On Wednesday, DaBaby shocked fans by revealing the new visual would finally reach the masses. He also shared some details including the 8 PM premiere time and confirmed Quavo would appear in the clip.

“8PM TONIGHT❗️ “PICK UP” ( Feat. @quavohuncho ) Directed by : @reelgoats 🎬 Produced by: @iamdjkid 🎹” -DaBaby’s Instagram

The song is one of the standout bangers from Baby’s Blame It On Baby album.

MTV Video Music Awards

A few days ago, Baby stole the spotlight at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony. During his set, DB performed his “Peephole,” “Blind” and “Rockstar” anthems.

It was Charlotte rapper DaBaby’s first-ever performance for the VMAs on Sunday, and a stellar night for it; DaBaby was up for four awards this year, including artist of the year, best hip-hop video, and best choreography for his music video for “Bop.” With The Jabbawockeez at his side, DaBaby performed a medley of hits “Peephole,” “Blind,” and “Rockstar.” His performance was a nod to recent protests against police brutality, with DaBaby riding cuffed in the back of a cop car before ending the performance against a backdrop of fire. Beyond this, it also referenced the COVID-19 pandemic, as during “Peephole,” the set included cardboard boxes, which were knocked over and turned out to be full of face masks. (Popsugar)

The Tap In Remix

A few days ago, DaBaby appeared on fellow rapper Saweetie‘s new “Tap In” remix. The anthem also features rap artists Post Malone and Jack Harlow.

DaBaby Supports Kanye West

Recently, Baby went to his social media pages with a huge announcement. Instead of showing support for current president Donald Trump or his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, DB said he’s putting his trust in rap star Kanye West for head of state.