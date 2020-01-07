North Carolina rapper DaBaby isn’t holding back. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to speak on the evils connected to social media.

Big Facts: On Tuesday, Baby hit up Twitter to dish on why social media shouldn’t be relied on to address real matters.

High-Key Details: The rap heavyweight also made sure to let people know he’s not depressed or sad.

Wait, There’s More: Recently, Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill shared similar issues he has with social media.

Some people deeply caught up in social media and don’t even know they sick on this shit 24/7..this is a fun imaginary world with a lot of cap and false views of people real lives…but it’s being taken more serious than actual reality..you gotta check out off this jaw sometimes — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 6, 2020

Before You Go: Meek recently disabled his Instagram page and reactivated it on New Year’s Day.