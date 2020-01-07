North Carolina rapper DaBaby isn’t holding back. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to speak on the evils connected to social media.
Big Facts: On Tuesday, Baby hit up Twitter to dish on why social media shouldn’t be relied on to address real matters.
High-Key Details: The rap heavyweight also made sure to let people know he’s not depressed or sad.
Wait, There’s More: Recently, Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill shared similar issues he has with social media.
Before You Go: Meek recently disabled his Instagram page and reactivated it on New Year’s Day.