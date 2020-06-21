Comedian D.L. Hughley has come forward to update concerned fans and friends about his well-being after falling on-stage during a live performance. The popular entertainer assured supporters he’s on the road to recovery and announced he has COVID-19.

Last night, D.L. Hughley went to his social media pages to deliver the headline-generating news about his COVID-19 status. While he didn’t experience any traditional coronavirus symptoms, D.L. said he still tested positive for the global virus.

“I also tested positive for COVID-19 which blew me away. I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms – I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever, I still don’t have a low-grade fever – apparently I just lost consciousness. In addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your a** pass out in the middle of a show on-stage, you probably need to get tested. So I am going back to my hotel room to quarantine for 14 days and well, thank you for your prayers and your well wishes, a few more of them wouldn’t hurt.” -D.L. Hughley’s Twitter

On Saturday, Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 went online with some public words in support of Hughley. He specifically asked the man upstairs to help protect D.L. Hughley from further harm before it was found out he had COVID-19.

“Lord, Ima need you to place a forcefield around this brother right now. We right in the middle of sum’n.. Lemme know if you need us to send you somebody else … 👑🌹” -Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram

Hughley’s publicist Yvette Shearer also updated fans on his condition. According to Shearer, Hughley’s workload and travel schedule ultimately caused his collapse.

Actor, comedian and former CNN anchor D.L. Hughley collapsed Friday night on stage in Nashville while performing, publicist Yvette Shearer said. Hughley, 57, was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week, she said. He was kept overnight in a hospital for tests under doctor’s order, she said. (CNN)

The headline-generating incident went down Friday night in Tennessee as D.L. performed in front of a sold out Zanies Comedy Club around 11 PM. His manager ultimately helped get him off the stage following the collapse.