Vixen Cuban Link is spreading pure 50 Cent motivation. The hip-hop model went online this week to share some thought-provoking inspirational tips from her publicized rap star boyfriend.

Link x Fif

Heading into Friday, Cuban lit up her Instagram page with a list of real-life suggestions from the G-Unit boss. One of the key tips included putting more value into the dangers of a liar versus a thief.

High-Key Details

On Monday, Link hit up Instagram with a rare pic of herself clocking in family goals. The shot showed her with her mom and sister.

“.. .. Sister , Mommy & Andre the Giant 🥰🥰 #familyiseverything#eitherimtallortheyareshort 🤨” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Link recently went to her Instagram page and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. She shared a recent throwback pic of herself showing off major curves and her legs.

“.. sometimes i like slim – sometimes i like thick , sometimes i combine and i like thim slick 😏” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

Before You Go

In late May 2020, Link jumped on Instagram with a must-like boo’d up pic. The shot featured her walking alongside Fif and dressed in eye-catching business attire.

“.. .. 🐐x2 .. .. ♥️” -Cuban Link’s Instagram “😻😻❤️” -Lil’ Kim