Vixen Cuban Link is keeping tabs on her bae. The hip-hop model has shared footage of herself zooming in to see what 50 Cent is doing on his iPhone when she’s not paying attention.
Caught Lacking
This week, Link hit up Instagram with some low-key cringe footage. The clip features her laying up on 50 but secretly getting a close-up of his phone.
“.. .. oh nothing , just checking 🧐😅 .. .. #wephone” -Cuban Link’s Instagram
Dream Quarantine
A few weeks agp, Cuban shared a hilarious sneak peek at her dream household setting. The IG post even sparked a few reactions from 50 Cent and “Power” actress La La Anthony.
“.. .. I’ll stay in the house if it looks like this !! 💁🏽♀️😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊@50cent#RightLadies??” -Cuban Link’s Instagram
“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Right ‼️” -La La Anthony
“👀That’s it ? oh ok 🤔but you get yo a** back in the house first. That ain’t shit wait let me count.” -50 Cent
Wait, There’s More
In early April 2020, the rap heavyweight gave Link a major ultimatum. Curtis Jackson told her she would either have to start cleaning around his place or be forced to leave and deal with the coronavirus epidemic on her own.
“i got these for @_cuban_link 😡she got mad, i don’t care she gotta clean up🤷🏽♂️or go out side with the corona’s. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi theking🍾”
Before You Go
Recently, Fif snuck up on his boo in the kitchen. The rap artist released a clip of himself trying to see if Link had some cooked food on deck.
“What you doing, making me something to eat. Please God let this food taste good.”