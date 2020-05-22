Vixen Cuban Link is keeping tabs on her bae. The hip-hop model has shared footage of herself zooming in to see what 50 Cent is doing on his iPhone when she’s not paying attention.

Caught Lacking

This week, Link hit up Instagram with some low-key cringe footage. The clip features her laying up on 50 but secretly getting a close-up of his phone.

“.. .. oh nothing , just checking 🧐😅 .. .. #wephone” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

Dream Quarantine

A few weeks agp, Cuban shared a hilarious sneak peek at her dream household setting. The IG post even sparked a few reactions from 50 Cent and “Power” actress La La Anthony.

LMFAO – @50cent's boo Cuban Link only has a few requirements to stay indoors during quarantine. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/txJx5NeZD5 — SOHH (@sohh) April 9, 2020 50 Cent’s boo Cuban lays out her quarantine demands

“.. .. I’ll stay in the house if it looks like this !! 💁🏽‍♀️😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊@50cent#RightLadies??” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Right ‼️” -La La Anthony

“👀That’s it ? oh ok 🤔but you get yo a** back in the house first. That ain’t shit wait let me count.” -50 Cent

Wait, There’s More

In early April 2020, the rap heavyweight gave Link a major ultimatum. Curtis Jackson told her she would either have to start cleaning around his place or be forced to leave and deal with the coronavirus epidemic on her own.

“i got these for @_cuban_link 😡she got mad, i don’t care she gotta clean up🤷🏽‍♂️or go out side with the corona’s. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi theking🍾”

LMFAO – the ultimate ultimatum from @50cent to his boo #CubanLink #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/eOFYlcfvUy — SOHH (@sohh) April 3, 2020 Cuban Link gets 50 Cent ultimatum to stay with him

Before You Go

Recently, Fif snuck up on his boo in the kitchen. The rap artist released a clip of himself trying to see if Link had some cooked food on deck.