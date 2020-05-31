New York rapper 50 Cent‘s girlfriend Cuban Link is making sure the world knows her boo is off the market. The popular vixen went online this week to share a gushy shot of herself flexing boss vibes alongside the hip-hop superstar.

50 x Cuban

This week, Link jumped on Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic features her walking alongside Fif and dressed in eye-catching business attire.

“.. .. 🐐x2 .. .. ♥️” -Cuban Link’s Instagram “😻😻❤️” -Lil’ Kim

Lacking

Recently, Link hit up Instagram with some low-key cringe footage. The clip featured her laying up on 50 but secretly getting a close-up of his phone.

“.. .. oh nothing , just checking 🧐😅 .. .. #wephone” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, Cuban shared a hilarious sneak peek at her dream household setting. The big Instagram post even sparked a few reactions from 50 Cent and “Power” actress La La Anthony.

LMFAO – @50cent's boo Cuban Link only has a few requirements to stay indoors during quarantine. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/txJx5NeZD5 — SOHH (@sohh) April 9, 2020 50 Cent’s boo Cuban lays out her quarantine demands

“.. .. I’ll stay in the house if it looks like this !! 💁🏽‍♀️😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊@50cent#RightLadies??” -Cuban Link’s Instagram

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Right ‼️” -La La Anthony

“👀That’s it ? oh ok 🤔but you get yo a** back in the house first. That ain’t shit wait let me count.” -50 Cent

Before You Go

In early April 2020, the rap heavyweight gave Link a major ultimatum. Curtis Jackson told her she would either have to start cleaning around his place or be forced to leave and deal with the coronavirus epidemic on her own.

“i got these for @_cuban_link 😡she got mad, i don’t care she gotta clean up🤷🏽‍♂️or go out side with the corona’s. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi theking🍾”