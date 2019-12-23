New York rapper 50 Cent is out here looking like the thirst trap is getting the best of him. The hip-hop heavyweight has social media’s attention after appearing to shoot his shot at actress Nia Long.

Last night, 50 crept into Long’s Instagram comments section low-key gushing over a busty selfie.

Earlier this month, a screenshot surfaced of Fif checking an Instagram user shooting his shot at vixen Cuban Link.

In late November, Link released a low-key gushy moment alongside 50 Cent in the Bahamas.

We need this type of love and affection right now! lol #CubanLink @50cent pic.twitter.com/jAgOdzKWtU — SOHH (@sohh) November 30, 2019

A few days prior, Cuban blessed fans with tons of vacation moments.