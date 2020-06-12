Rap artist Cuban Doll is absolutely fine with the concept of me, myself and I. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to let the world know she’s not reliant on anyone in the entire world.

Doll went to her Instagram page with a ride or die type of message to the masses. Cuban didn’t get into specifics but said she didn’t need anyone to hold her down.

“Ion need not 1 single person on earth 🖕🏽” -Cuban Doll’s Twitter

Ion need not 1 single person on earth 🖕🏽 — Cuban (@CubanDaSavage) June 12, 2020

Sick of weird mf’s — Cuban (@CubanDaSavage) June 12, 2020

The unexpected tweet immediately sparked some reactions. Social media didn’t waste an opportunity to respond with some memes.

Me either. Idgaf what my name is — BAbEY jESÚs ChRiST (@BabeyChrist) June 12, 2020

The tweet comes just days after Cuban came forward to address a sex tape leak. In addition to confirming she’s featured in the x-rated footage, Doll also openly apologized to her family.

Cuban Doll apologizes to her family after a sex tape comes out. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/kQpIlH0N1H — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 7, 2020

She also explains why she's hurt about family seeing the footage but admits knowing it would one day come out. #CubanDoll #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/OiTsgFJgkL — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 7, 2020

…. and Cuban Doll takes aim at another woman by releasing x-rated footage on her IG Story. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/8tRYzDhOCb — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 7, 2020

In May 2018, Cuban Doll spoke out against domestic violence. The rap entertainer said her ex-boyfriend Tadoe assaulted her and left visible bruises on her body.