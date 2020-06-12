Rap artist Cuban Doll is absolutely fine with the concept of me, myself and I. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to let the world know she’s not reliant on anyone in the entire world.
Cuban x Solo
Doll went to her Instagram page with a ride or die type of message to the masses. Cuban didn’t get into specifics but said she didn’t need anyone to hold her down.
“Ion need not 1 single person on earth 🖕🏽” -Cuban Doll’s Twitter
High-Key Details
The unexpected tweet immediately sparked some reactions. Social media didn’t waste an opportunity to respond with some memes.
Wait, There’s More
The tweet comes just days after Cuban came forward to address a sex tape leak. In addition to confirming she’s featured in the x-rated footage, Doll also openly apologized to her family.
Before You Go
In May 2018, Cuban Doll spoke out against domestic violence. The rap entertainer said her ex-boyfriend Tadoe assaulted her and left visible bruises on her body.
“This isn’t the first or second or third time that this has happened to me. It has been happening for a while and I never spoke about it publicly because I never want people to think that I’m weak. … This happening to other girls my age publicly and I see them getting made fun of on social media when they need help.” (Instagram Live)