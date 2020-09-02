Cordae and Naomi Osaka’s Black Love Captured By Colin Kaepernick

East Coast rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka are riding for each other. The pair went online this week to share a boo’d up message to the masses in pics captured by NFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka’s Black Love

Heading into Wednesday, Cordae went to Instagram with his heartfelt open message. He shared pics of himself working out with Osaka and revealed the moments were captured by Kaepernick.

“To be Young, Gifted, and Black 👑 @naomiosaka 📸📸: @kaepernick7” -Cordae’s Instagram

“🥰❤️” -Naomi Osaka

“🖤” -Diddy

“👑 👑” -Michael B. Jordan

Naomi Osaka Loves Cordae

In August 2020, Osaka went to her social media channels to acknowledge Cordae’s birthday. In addition to talking about how much of a close-knit bond they have, Naomi went the extra mile and dished on her love for the rap star.

“I always feel so lucky to be in your life and to be continuously learning from you. I‘m so grateful that I can talk to you about anything and ask for advice (cause you know I need all the help I can get lol). I love that you lay down and wait for me to go to sleep before you go record. Etc because the list goes on forever… I hope you’re having the best birthday, I’m sad I can’t be there but I’ll make it up to you 😖 happy 23rd, I love you @cordae ❤️” -Naomi Osaka’s Instagram

Happy birthday @cordae 🥳❤️ hope you have a great day today, I love you. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 26, 2020

Inseparable Goals

In late July 2020, Naomi hit up Instagram with a jaw-dropping new pic. The shot featured Cordae sneaking in a super gushy neck kiss on Osaka.

“Let me just sneak this back onto my feed. Nobody say anything 🙃” -Naomi Osaka’s Instagram

Easily one of the most slept-on hip-hop couples in the game! @YbnCordae and @naomiosaka can do no wrong and stay flexing #BlackLove #BlackExcellence – love their bond! #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/HdCUKtrhfP — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 1, 2020 YBN Cordae kissing Naomi Osaka’s neck is pure summer love.

The Clap Back

The same week, Naomi had to put a few critics in their place. The 5’11 tennis star checked social media for trying to get on her over steamy content she puts onto her pages.

“I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my “innocent image” and “don’t try to be someone your not”. You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?” -Naomi Osaka’s Twitter