Cordae’s Girlfriend Naomi Osaka Dominates US Open W/ Comeback Tournament Win

East Coast rapper Cordae‘s girlfriend Naomi Osaka has some serious bragging rights right now. The tennis superstar has come up victorious with a huge comeback US Open tournament win after securing the W in a singles final match.

Naomi Osaka Wins US Open

After days after going face-to-face with the biggest names across the globe, Osaka secured her victory after a hard-fought match-up against opponent Victoria Azarenka. To make the victory even sweeter, Cordae watched the historic moment from the stands.

Though Osaka, 22, struggled in the first set with Azarenka, 31, winning 6-1, the Japanese tennis star, who has a left hamstring injury, took the second set 6-3. In the end, Osaka won the third set 6-3. Proudly cheering in the empty stands was her boyfriend, rapper YBN Cordae. (People)

NBA superstar LeBron James made sure to go to his Twitter page to congratulate Osaka on the victory.

GREAT COMEBACK!! Congrats @naomiosaka! 🙏🏾✊🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2020 Naomi Osaka wins US Open and LeBron James celebrates.

Osaka’s Lead Up To Victory

Throughout the tournament, Osaka made headlines and caught the attention of cameras. Naomi attended her matches honoring the lives of slain and victimized Black men and women including Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka’s Black Love

Recently, Cordae went to Instagram with a heartfelt open message. He shared pics of himself working out with Osaka and revealed the moments were captured by NFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick.

“To be Young, Gifted, and Black 👑 @naomiosaka 📸📸: @kaepernick7” -Cordae’s Instagram

“🥰❤️” -Naomi Osaka

“🖤” -Diddy

“👑 👑” -Michael B. Jordan

Naomi Osaka Loves Cordae

In August 2020, Osaka went to her social media channels to acknowledge Cordae’s birthday. In addition to talking about how much of a close-knit bond they have, Naomi went the extra mile and dished on her love for the rap star.

“I always feel so lucky to be in your life and to be continuously learning from you. I‘m so grateful that I can talk to you about anything and ask for advice (cause you know I need all the help I can get lol). I love that you lay down and wait for me to go to sleep before you go record. Etc because the list goes on forever… I hope you’re having the best birthday, I’m sad I can’t be there but I’ll make it up to you 😖 happy 23rd, I love you @cordae ❤️” -Naomi Osaka’s Instagram