Comedy icon Jerry Stiller has passed away. Known for his roles in shows like “Seinfeld” and “The King of Queens,” his career spanned over 50 years.

R.I.P Stiller

According to reports, Stiller passed away at age 92. While details are still slim, Jerry died from natural causes.

Jerry Stiller, a classically trained actor who became a comedy star twice — in the 1960s in partnership with his wife, Anne Meara, and in the 1990s with a memorable recurring role on “Seinfeld” — has died. He was 92. His death was announced on Monday on Twitter by his son, the actor Ben Stiller, who did not specify the cause or say where he died. Mr. Stiller’s accomplishments as an actor were considerable. He appeared on Broadway in Terrence McNally’s frantic farce “The Ritz” in 1975 and David Rabe’s dark drama “Hurlyburly” in 1984. Off Broadway, he was in “The Threepenny Opera”; in Central Park, he played Shakespearean clowns for Joseph Papp; onscreen, he was seen as, among other things, a police detective in “The Taking of Pelham One, Two, Three” (1974) and Divine’s husband in John Waters’s “Hairspray” (1988). (New York Times)

The Announcement

The comedy legend’s son broke the news to the world. Ben Stiller went to his Twitter page to announce his dad’s passing.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.” -Ben Stiller’s Twitter

Wait, There’s More

Prior to his comedy career, he served in the U.S. Army and fought in World War II before going to school to study theater.

After serving in the Army during and immediately after World War II, he studied theater at Syracuse University under the G.I. Bill, learning about Greek tragedy and Shakespearean drama from the celebrated teacher Sawyer Falk. He began working in summer stock almost immediately after graduating in 1950, and was appearing Off Broadway a few years later. (NY Times)

Before You Go

He most recently acted on Zoolander 2 back in 2016. Its prequel came out fifteen years prior.