Colin Kaepernick Vows To Abolish “White Supremacist Institution” After Breonna Taylor

Black Lives Matter activist and NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick is determined for change. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has come forward to speak out on the Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not pursue criminal charges for the killing of unarmed Black woman Breonna Taylor.

Colin Kaepernick Promises Change

Kaepernick went to his Twitter page to let his voice ring across the nation. Colin blamed the legal system for not helping get Taylor and her family justice following the March 2020 fatal home invasion by cops.

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice” -Colin Kaepernick’s Twitter

The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice September 23, 2020 Colin Kaepernick promises change for Breonna Taylor.

Louisville Police Officers Shot

According to reports, two – if not more – Louisville cops suffered gunshots Wednesday evening. However, it’s still not certain if the shooting was a result of unrest from locals and peaceful protestors.

The officers were shot around 8:30 p.m. near Broadway and Brook Street as residents took to the city’s streets to protest a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor, the Courier-Journal Reported. Federal authorities confirmed the shooting and have arrived to aid in the investigation. “The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation,” the FBI’s Louisville branch tweeted. (NY Post)

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020 Multiple Louisville police officers shot.

Big Sean and Kash Doll Disgusted In Grand Jury

After the Kentucky grand jury announced its decision not to charge all three officers connected to Taylor’s death, Detroit rappers Big Sean and Kash Doll went to their social media pages to share their shock. Kash reposted a message from the NAACP acknowledging justice for Breonna not happening today.

I see the system won’t fight for you, so WE gotta fight for you 🙏🏾#BreonnaTaylor — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020

Breonna Taylor Officer Charged

A Kentucky grand jury indicted former cop Brett Hankison for his extreme indifference to human life during the fatal March 2020 shooting when he fired his gun into three apartments. However, none of the counts are directly linked to Taylor’s death.

The grand jury presented its findings before Judge Annie O’Connell, and the hearing was broadcast remotely. The attorney general’s office asked that a warrant be issued and that Hankison be held in lieu of $15,000 cash bond. Grand juries do not determine guilt or innocence; only whether there is enough evidence to bring criminal charges. Typically, they hear only from the police and prosecutors to make that determination. Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a middle-of-the night raid on her apartment on March 13. Three officers fired their weapons: Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison. (WFPL)