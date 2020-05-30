NFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick will never stop fighting for justice. In light of the protests going on in Minneapolis following the murder of innocent black man George Floyd, Kap has stepped forward and created a new fund to help out.

Kaepernick has started a legal defense initiative for those arrested in Minnesota. He announced the fund on Twitter with a link to donate.

“In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp For representation or to donate” – Colin Kaepernick’s Twitter

After days of online and in-person protests throughout Minneapolis over Floyd’s death, ex-officer Derek Chauvin has reportedly been arrested and placed into police custody. According to reports, now-former police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after going viral for contributing to Floyd’s death. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

On Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Protests have erupted across the country over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who suffocated when he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. On Friday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Chauvin has been arrested and taken into custody. (CBS Local)

BREAKING – MPD Officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in the death of #GeorgeFloyd.

BREAKING – MPD Officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in the death of #GeorgeFloyd.

NBA superstar LeBron James and Diddy are speaking out. The iconic entertainers have come forward to address the shocking death of Floyd by Minnesota law enforcement. Both King James and Puff Daddy went to their Instagram pages to share their emotions. While LeBron used a meme of Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick and his controversial decision to kneel before games in protest of police brutality, Diddy used a broken heart emoji.

“Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke👁“- Instagram

“💔” -Diddy’s Instagram

Rap star Meek Mill went to Instagram Tuesday and didn’t hold back his feelings. Meek acknowledged how law enforcement continues to use its power violently against black people.

“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram